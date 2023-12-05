Celebrini, returnee Beck headline Canada's WJC selection camp roster

Published

Team Canada will have a near-complete turnover from last year’s gold medal-winning lineup for the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship, as Hockey Canada released its 30-player selection camp roster for the tournament on Tuesday.

Forward Owen Beck is the lone returning player from the 2023 team. The Montreal Canadiens prospect was cut from the roster before the start of the tournament but was added to Canada’s roster after the preliminary round to replace injured forward Colton Dach and had one assist in three games. In 23 games with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes this season, he has 15 goals and 25 points.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais is also returning to this year’s camp, after being cut from the team last December. The Halifax Mooseheads forward is tied for second in QMJHL scoring with 15 goals and 42 points in just 19 games.

Forward Macklin Celebrini is one of five draft-eligible players invited to camp. Ranked No. 1 in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s most recent prospect ranking, the Vancouver native has 10 goals and 25 points in 15 games with Boston University this season.

He also represented Canada last season at the World Under-18 Championship, scoring six goals and tallying 15 points in seven games.

“His on-ice maturity is outstanding,” said Button. “He knows where his game is. He doesn’t get waylaid if certain areas of his game aren’t prominent. He can do so many things in the game and he doesn’t get deterred.”

Selection camp runs from Sunday, Dec. 10 to Wednesday, Dec. 13 in Oakville, Ont, which includes a pair of games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars. Canada’s National Junior Team will then travel to Malmo, Sweden on Dec. 14 for a pre-tournament camp ahead of the 2024 World Junior Championship. The team will open its pre-tournament schedule against a U25 team from Denmark on Dec. 19 before facing Switzerland on Dec. 22 and the United States on Dec. 23.

Canada kicks off the 2024 World Juniors against Finland on Boxing Day (8am et on TSN).

 

Team Canada Selection Camp Roster

 
Name S/C HT WT Team NHL Draft
Goaltenders          
Domenic DiVincentiis L 6’3 200 North Bay (OHL) Wpg 2022
Scott Ratzlaff L 6’1 175 Seattle (WHL) Buf 2023
Mathis Rousseau L 5’11 172 Halifax (LHJMQ) 2024
Samuel St-Hilaire L 6’2 184 Sherbrooke (LHJMQ) 2024
Defence          
Oliver Bonk R 6’2 179 London (OHL) Phi 2023
Michael Buchinger L 6’0 191 Guelph (OHL) StL 2022
Jorian Donovan L 6’2 195 Brantford (OHL) Ott 2022
Jake Furlong L 6’1 200 Halifax (LHJMQ) SJ 2022
Maveric Lamoureux R 6’7 214 Drummondville (LHJMQ) Ari 2022
Tristan Luneau R 6’2 195 Gatineau (LHJMQ) Ana 2022
Denton Mateychuk L 5’11 191 Moose Jaw (WHL) CBJ 2022
Tanner Molendyk L 6’0 181 Saskatoon (WHL) Nsh 2023
Ty Nelson R 5’10 206 North Bay (OHL) Sea 2022 
Noah Warren R 6’6 225 Victoriaville (LHJMQ) Ana 2022
Forwards          
Owen Allard L 6’2 200 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 2024
Denver Barkey L 5’9 154 London (OHL) Phi 2023
Owen Beck R 6’0 190 Peterborough (OHL) Mtl 2022
Macklin Celebrini L 6’0 190 Boston University (NCAA) 2024
Easton Cowan L 5’10 171 London (OHL) Tor 2023
Nate Danielson R 6’2 188 Brandon (WHL) Det 2023
Jordan Dumais R 5’9 174 Halifax (LHJMQ) CBJ 2022
Jagger Firkus R 5’11 160 Moose Jaw (WHL) Sea 2022 
Conor Geekie L 6’4 197 Wenatchee (WHL) Ari 2022
Paul Ludwinski L 5’11 187 Kingston (OHL) Chi 2022
Fraser Minten L 6’1 194 Saskatoon (WHL) Tor 2022
Carson Rehkopf L 6’1 195 Kitchener (OHL) Sea 2023
Matthew Savoie R 5’10 176 Wenatchee (WHL) Buf 2022
Markus Vidicek L 5’10 162 Halifax (LHJMQ) 2024
Matthew Wood R 6’3 190 Connecticut (NCAA) Nsh 2023
Brayden Yager R 6’0 170 Moose Jaw (WHL) Pit 2023
 

 