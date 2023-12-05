Team Canada will have a near-complete turnover from last year’s gold medal-winning lineup for the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship, as Hockey Canada released its 30-player selection camp roster for the tournament on Tuesday.

Forward Owen Beck is the lone returning player from the 2023 team. The Montreal Canadiens prospect was cut from the roster before the start of the tournament but was added to Canada’s roster after the preliminary round to replace injured forward Colton Dach and had one assist in three games. In 23 games with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes this season, he has 15 goals and 25 points.

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais is also returning to this year’s camp, after being cut from the team last December. The Halifax Mooseheads forward is tied for second in QMJHL scoring with 15 goals and 42 points in just 19 games.

Forward Macklin Celebrini is one of five draft-eligible players invited to camp. Ranked No. 1 in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s most recent prospect ranking, the Vancouver native has 10 goals and 25 points in 15 games with Boston University this season.

He also represented Canada last season at the World Under-18 Championship, scoring six goals and tallying 15 points in seven games.

“His on-ice maturity is outstanding,” said Button. “He knows where his game is. He doesn’t get waylaid if certain areas of his game aren’t prominent. He can do so many things in the game and he doesn’t get deterred.”

Selection camp runs from Sunday, Dec. 10 to Wednesday, Dec. 13 in Oakville, Ont, which includes a pair of games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars. Canada’s National Junior Team will then travel to Malmo, Sweden on Dec. 14 for a pre-tournament camp ahead of the 2024 World Junior Championship. The team will open its pre-tournament schedule against a U25 team from Denmark on Dec. 19 before facing Switzerland on Dec. 22 and the United States on Dec. 23.

Canada kicks off the 2024 World Juniors against Finland on Boxing Day (8am et on TSN).