TORONTO - Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips, Minnesota Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney and forward Liz Schepers have been named the PWHL’s three stars of the week.

Philips capped her standout rookie campaign with 36 saves in a 2–1 overtime loss in Game 4 of the Walter Cup final on Monday, earning the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP award despite the Charge dropping the best-of-five series.

She led all post-season goaltenders with a 1.23 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage, following a regular season where she posted a 2.11 GAA and .919 save percentage.

The 24-year-old started the season as Emerance Maschmeyer's backup before the latter went down with a lower-body injury in mid-March.

Rooney was stellar on the other side, making 33 saves in Minnesota’s title-clinching win to finish the playoffs undefeated at 5–0. She turned aside 30 or more shots in three straight games for the first time in her career, closing the post-season with a 1.75 GAA and .932 save percentage — both third among playoff goalies.

Schepers scored the overtime winner on Monday to secure a second straight Walter Cup for the Frost. The 26-year-old’s goal was her only point of the playoffs and came on her lone shot in Game 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.