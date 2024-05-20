TORONTO — Minnesota goalie Maddie Rooney, Minnesota forward Taylor Heise and Boston forward Susanna Tapani were named the Professional Women’s Hockey League three stars of the week.

First star Rooney backstopped Minnesota to three straight wins over Toronto in their PWHL semifinal series, helping her team reach the final.

With Minnesota trailing 2-0 in the series, the 26-year-old American posted shutouts in Games 3 and 4 before stopping 27 of 28 shots in the winner-take-all fifth Game.

Second star Heise scored twice — including the game-winner — in Minnesota's series-clinching victory.

The 24-year-old Heise, drafted first overall in the inaugural PWHL draft, led all players in points with four goals and one assist in four games last week.

Third star Tapani scored an overtime winner in Game 3 of the semifinal as Boston swept Montreal. The 31-year-old from Finland also scored in Boston's 4-3 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Walter Cup final Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2024.