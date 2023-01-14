Schizas holds off 16-year-old Ruiter to win Canadian figure skating title

OSHAWA, Ont. — Madeline Schizas captured her second consecutive Canadian figure skating title Saturday.

Skating to music from "West Side Story," the 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 128.15 points for her free program, and 196.47 overall.

Kaiya Ruiter, a 16-year-old from Calgary, had the highest free-skate score of 129.82, climbing from sixth place after the short program to capture silver.

Fiona Bombardier, the daughter of two-time Olympian Josee Chouinard, claimed the bronze (180.54).

The national event determines Canada's team for the world championships in March in Saitama, Japan. Canada has just one berth in women's singles.

The world junior championships are in Calgary.

