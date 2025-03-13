NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Maja Nylen Persson scored a power-play goal in overtime to help the New York Sirens end a nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Victoire on Wednesday night.

It was the first win for New York (4-4-4-10) since a 3-0 victory over Ottawa on Jan. 27.

Montreal (10-6-2-5) was coming off a 3-2 overtime win over Boston on Saturday to improve to 6-1 in games that go beyond regulation this season.

The game had a lengthy delay with 14:50 left in the third period before New York rookie Sarah Fillier was assessed a five-minute major for a cross check to the head of Erin Ambrose.

Montreal took advantage as Kati Tabin scored with 2:37 remaining in the penalty to tie it at 2-all with the team's 11th power-play goal of the year.

Montreal also tied it at 1-all 90 seconds into the second period when Maureen Murphy was left alone in front of the net for a rebound.

New York opened the scoring midway through the first period on Abby Roque's fifth goal of the season. It was her fourth straight game with a point.

Elizabeth Giguère had a chance to make it 2-0 later in the period but she missed a penalty shot.

Fillier gave New York a 2-1 lead on rebound shot midway through the second for her ninth goal of the season.

___

