Canada internationals Kamal Miller and Dayne St. Clair are headed to the MLS All-Star Game.

The duo received their first selections as MLS released its 26-man roster on Tuesday with the annual event featuring MLS's best against a team of Liga MX stars set for August 10 in Minneapolis.

CF Montreal defender Miller is the lone Canadian-based player named to the roster with neither of Toronto FC or the Vancouver Whitecaps represented.

A native of Scarborough, Ont., Miller has made 16 league appearances for the team this season, scoring once. Internationally, he's been capped 25 times by the CanMNT.

St. Clair, 25, has made 17 appearances for Minnesota United this season, keeping three clean sheets. The Pickering, Ont. native made his senior debut in a World Cup qualifier last June against Aruba.

FULL MLS ALL-STAR ROSTER:

Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Alexander Callens (New York City FC), Valentin Castellanos (New York City FC), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Taxiarchas Fountas (DC United), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Sean Johnson (New York Red Bulls), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders), Ilie Sanchez (Los Angeles FC), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)