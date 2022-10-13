Major League Soccer announced the nominees for its year end awards on Thursday and two members of CF Montreal are among the finalists.

Forward Kei Kamara has been nominated for Comeback Player of the Year, while Wilfried Nancy is up for the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award.

Kamara returned to MLS in the 2022 season and scored eight goals with seven assists for CFM, moving into third on the all-time scoring list behind Landon Donovan and Chris Wondolowski.

Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain and Jeremy Ebobisse of the San Jose Earthquakes have also been nominated for Comeback Player of the Year.

Nancy guided CF Montreal into the playoffs in his second season on the touchline, as they finished second in the Eastern Conference and with the third best point total in the league.



The 45-year-old will be up against Steve Cherundolo of LAFC and Philadelphia Union's Jim Curtin for the award.

LAFC forward Cristian ‘Chicho’Arango, Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi, LA Galaxy forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar are the nominees for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

The winners are set to be announced throughout the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.