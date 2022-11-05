Lalji on how Lions are preparing for 'three-headed monster' of Calgary

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Malik Henry will play in Sunday's Western semifinal against the BC Lions, the team announced on the depth chart.

Henry has been sidelined with an ankle injury and last appeared in a game on Oct. 1.

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji notes that if Henry did not play, the Stamps may have dressed three running backs. But with Henry back in the fold, Peyton Logan will sit out against the Lions.

The 25-year-old Henry had 62 catches for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games this season, his second with the Stampeders after playing college ball at West Georgia.

Henry tallied 11 catches for 124 yards and two majors in his first season last year.