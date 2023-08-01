Cyle Larin is staying in La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano reports Mallorca has wrapped up the signing of the Canada forward from Valladolid pending a medical.

Understand Mallorca have sealed the agreement to sign Canadian striker Cyle Larin, here we go 🔴🇨🇦



€7.5m fixed fee plus add-ons up to final package worth €8.2m potential fee to Valladolid… after they just paid €1.5m for Larin.



Contract until June 2028. Medical booked. pic.twitter.com/BMTTzvp966 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

The Brampton, Ont. native will sign a deal through 2028 with the club.

The transfer marks a tidy bit of business for Valladolid. In June, the club turned Larin's loan from Club Brugge into a permanent deal by activating a €1.5 million purchase clause. They are now set to receive up to €8.2 million from Mallorca.

Larin, 28, appeared in 19 La Liga matches last season after his January arrival, scoring eight times, but he couldn't keep Valladolid safe from the drop with the club finishing 18th and getting relegated for the second time in three years.

Mallorca finished ninth in the table last season.

Larin is Canada's all-time leading scorer among men with 28 goals in 62 appearances.