Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant is back in the lineup and will start Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant missed Game 2 of the series on Wednesday with a sore right hand, an injury he picked up in a fall during Game 1. He landed on his wrist after attempting to dunk over Anthony Davis of the Lakers on a drive to the basket.

He was a full participant in practice on Friday and was able to dribble and shoot during non-contact scrimmages and individual workouts.

The Grizzlies and the Lakers are tied 1-1 in their first-round playoff series.