Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out Erling Haaland from Wednesday's Champions League tie against Sevilla, but is hopeful the Norway striker can return in time for Saturday's league match with Fulham.

Haaland, 22, last appeared in Oct. 25's scoreless Champions League draw with former club Borussia Dortmund. He was withdrawn at the half with both a foot injury and a fever.

"He feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday, but not 100 per cent," Guardiola said. "We don't want to take a risk. It makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham."

In his first Premier League season after a £51.2 million move, Haaland has been a revelation for City, scoring 22 times in 15 appearances across all competitions, including 17 in 11 league matches.

Haaland is the son of former City midfielder Alfie Haaland, who made 47 appearances for the club over three seasons from 2000 to 2003.

The defending Premier League champions, City currently sits second in the table on 29 points from 12 matches, two points back of leaders Arsenal.