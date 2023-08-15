Manchester City's season-opening victory over Burnley came with a cost.

The defending Premier League champions announced Tuesday that Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is expected to miss up to four months with a hamstring injury picked up during the 3-0 win.

The 32-year-old De Bruyne left the game in the 23rd minute with obvious pain and was replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

"It's a serious injury," manager Pep Guardiola said. "We have to decide if he needs surgery."

A native of Drongen, De Bruyne is in his ninth season at the Etihad, having made 240 league appearances for the team.

In his time at City, De Bruyne has won five Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups and the 2023 Champions League title.

Earlier in his career, De Bruyne had a brief two-season stint with Chelsea that saw him appear in just three Premier League games.

Internationally, he's been capped 99 times by the Red Devils.

City is set to take on Europa League winners Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in Athens on Wednesday before returning home to host Newcastle in league action on Saturday.