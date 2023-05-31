Mateo Kovacic could be wearing a different shade of blue next season.

Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City are in discussions to bring the 29-year-old Croatia midfielder to the Etihad with Chelsea open to selling the player.

EXCL: Manchester City have opened concrete talks to sign Mateo Kovacic in the summer. Positive discussions took place with player’s camp in the last few days over personal terms 🚨🔵 #MCFC



Chelsea, open to selling Kovacic as part of midfield revolution. Talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/a9IL6NSdug — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

Kovacic just finished his fifth season at Stamford Bridge. He made 27 appearances in the league in 2022-2023 and 37 appearances across all competitions. In his time with the Blues, Kovacic has won both a Europa League and Champions League titles.

A native of Linz, Austria, Kovacic is a product of the Dinamo Zagreb academy with whom he made his professional debut in 2010 before moves to Inter and Real Madrid. He won three Champions Leagues in his time at the Bernabeu.

Internationally, Kovacic has been capped 93 times by Croatia and has appeared at three World Cups and two Euros.