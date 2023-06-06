Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is dealing with a back injury ahead of Saturday's Champions League Final against Inter, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

Walker, 33, was substituted late into stoppage time of City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup Final last weekend with apparent discomfort.

Guardiola said that Monday was "not good" for the England international, but he was feeling better on Tuesday.

"Today he was a little bit better," Guardiola said. "We didn't want to take a risk and we will see in the next days."

A native of Sheffield, Walker is finishing up his sixth season at the Etihad following a £50 million move from Tottenham Hotspur. He made 27 Premier League appearances this season and 38 across all competitions.

Internationally, the Sheffield United product has been capped 75 times by the Three Lions.