Manchester United won't appeal Casemiro's straight red card from Saturday's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The 70th-minute sending off will keep the 30-year-old Brazil midfielder suspended for back-to-back games against Leeds United on Wednesday and Sunday and the Feb. 19 home date with Leicester City.

Casemiro, in his first season at Old Trafford following a £70 million move from Real Madrid, was shown the red following a VAR review of a fracas in the 70th minute that started when Eagles defender Jeffrey Schlupp fouled United winger Antony near the touchline. As both teams came together, Casemiro put both of his hands around the neck of midfielder Will Hughes.

Asked if the club were going to launch an appeal, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag said that he didn't think it would be successful, so the team won't.

“Consider [an appeal]? Yeah,” ten Hag said. “Still, for me, it's not the right decision [to show Casemiro a straight red], but I don't think we have a chance in a legal process.”

Along with Casemiro, the club will be without the services of Antony for Wednesday's match with the Brazil winger still feeling the effects of Schlupp's challenge. France forward Anthony Martial and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, who were both unavailable against Palace, also remain out.

Ten Hag says his squad is more than capable of weathering their absences.

"I always have to play with the players who are available," the Dutchman said. "We have a squad, we have many good players available in that squad, who are not always in the starting XI. So, others [will] get the chance and I have to do it."

United sits third in the table on 42 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal. Leeds will be playing their first match since the firing of Jesse Marsch on Monday. Paco Gallardo and former Toronto FC manager and United assistant coach Chris Armas will manage the team on Wednesday. The Whites are 17th on 18 points, only clear of the drop zone on goal difference.