Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday was a costly one.

The team announced Friday that centre-back Lisandro Martinez will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured metatarsal bone. The Red Devils expect the Argentina defender to be ready for the beginning of next season.

Martinez, 25, starred in his first season with the club following a £57.5 million move from Ajax. In the 86th minute of Thursday's first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals tie, Martinez went down with a non-contact injury and was carried off the field by his Argentina teammates Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna before being stretchered off the field. Since Erik ten Hag had already made his five substitutions, United played the remainder of the match with 10 men and gave up a stoppage-time equalizer.

The team also announced that Martinez's central defence partner Raphael Varane would be sidelined for a "few weeks" with an undisclosed injury. Varane, 29, started Thursday's match, but was subbed off at halftime for Harry Maguire. Ten Hag said after the match that Varane's specific ailment had been a nagging one.

The injuries to Martinez and Varane come as the club is dealing with a spate of absences with forward Marcus Rashford (groin), left-back Luke Shaw (thigh) and midfielder Scott McTominay (undisclosed) considered week-to-week, while winger Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) is expected out for the longer term and midfielder Donny van de Beek (knee) is out for the season.

United is fourth in the Premier League, level with third-place Newcastle on 56 points and three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur for the final Champions League place. The Red Devils have a game in hand on Spurs with nine games remaining in the season. The team also remains alive in the FA Cup, set for a semi-finals clash with Brighton on Apr. 23.

Before United travels to Spain for the return leg against Sevilla on Thursday, they visit relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in Premier League action on Sunday.