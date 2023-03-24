When Joao Felix's loan spell ends at Chelsea in June, he might be staying in England, but not in London.

Spanish publication AS reports Manchester United is interested in signing the Portugal forward from Atletico.

The Red Devils' attack is expected to be remodeled during the transfer window with frequently injured France forward Anthony Martial and on-loan Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst unlikely to stay at Old Trafford beyond this season. The team has found itself heavily reliant on Marcus Rashford for offence. The 25-year-old England forward has a career-high 27 goals across all competitions this season, including 14 in the Premier League.

But Felix's spell at Stamford Bridge has been a modest one with two goals in nine appearances.

Atleti is believed to be looking for at least £100 million for the 23-year-old Felix, who they signed from Benfica in 2019 for £113 million.

Multiple reports have suggested that Felix is not keen on a return to Madrid after a falling out with manager Diego Simeone.

Felix has 34 goals in 131 appearances across all competitions over four seasons with Atletico, with whom he won the 2021 La Liga title.

Internationally, Felix has been capped 29 times by Portugal, appearing at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.