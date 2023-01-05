Jack Butland is one step closer to completing a loan move to Manchester United.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports the Crystal Palace goalkeeper is set to undergo an Old Trafford medical on Thursday.

The Red Devils are currently without a recognized back-up to No. 1 David de Gea after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan six months early.

Butland, 29, has not featured for the Eagles this season and has only made 17 appearances across all competitions since a move from Stoke City in the fall of 2020.

The Bristol native has made a combined 87 Premier League appearances over his career at Palace, Stoke and Birmingham City.

Internationally, Butland has been capped nine times by England and was a member of the Three Lions squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Winners of four straight league matches, United sit fourth in the table on 35 points, nine points behind leaders Arsenal. The Red Devils are next in action on Friday when they host reeling Everton in third-round FA Cup play.