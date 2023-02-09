Patrice Evra was convicted of posting homophobic abuse online in a French court on Thursday.

The former Manchester United and France left-back was fined €1,000 and ordered to pay €2,000 to two anti-hate groups.

The conviction stems from the 41-year-old Evra's Snapchat post following United's dramatic win over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019 Champions League Round of 16 in which he directed a string of homophobic epithets at PSG.

Two French anti-homophobia groups immediately filed complaint for “public insult towards a group of people because of their sexual orientation" and a criminal investigation began. Evra posted an apology to social media the next day.

The complainants' lawyer released a statement following the conviction.

“The homophobic remarks of a personality like Patrice Evra fuel hatred and violence against LGBT people, in particular in countries where homosexuality is criminally repressed, like in Senegal, the country where Patrice Evra comes from," Etienne Deshoulieres said.

Signed from Monaco in 2006, Evra spent nine seasons at Old Trafford and made 273 league appearances. In his time with the Red Devils, Evra won five Premier League titles, three League Cups and the 2008 Champions League title.

Internationally, Evra was capped 81 times by Les Bleus.