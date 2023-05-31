Diogo Dalot has himself a new Manchester United contract.

The Red Devils announced an extension for the 24-year-old Portugal right-back through 2028.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ ✍️@DalotDiogo has signed fresh terms with the Reds! 🤩#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 31, 2023

“Diogo is an excellent defender, with a great combination of pace, strength and versatility," United technical director John Murtough said in a statement. "He has consistently developed, improving year-on-year since joining the club in 2018. Diogo’s work ethic and professionalism is superb; the way in which he prepares himself every day in order to perform at his highest level is exactly what we all want from a Manchester United player. Diogo has a strong mentality, high standards and a great personality, and we are delighted that he will remain an important member of the squad for the coming years."

He made 26 Premier League appearances across all competitions this season, scoring once.

A native of Braga, Dalot came to United in 2018 in a £19 million move from Porto. He's made 107 appearances across all competitions over five seasons at Old Trafford.

“Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football," Dalot said. “We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined."

Internationally, Dalot has been capped 11 times by Portugal and was a member of the squad at last fall's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.