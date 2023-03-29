The Premier League Hall of Fame has its first managerial inductions.

Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger were announced as the latest inductees.

"It's an honour when you receive recognition like this," the 81-year-old Ferguson said. "However, it's not just about me as a person. It's about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I'm also proud for the club, the staff and my players. My job was to send the fans home happy. United's history and my own expectations were the things that drove me."

A native of Glasgow, Ferguson was at the helm of the Red Devils from 1986 to 2013, winning a record 13 Premier League titles. Ferguson also led United to four League Cups, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles. Most famously, Ferguson led United to the treble in 1999 - winning the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

Wenger's Gunners were a thorn in Ferguson's side for the majority of his time at Old Trafford. The Strasbourg, France native was at the helm at Arsenal from 22 seasons from 1996 to 2018, making him the longest serving manager in club history.

Under Wenger, the team won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups. Wenger's crowning achievement was "Les Invincibles," winning the 2004 Premier League title in an undefeated season.

"I'd like to be known as someone who loved Arsenal, who respected the values of the club and left it in a position where it can grow and become even bigger," Wenger said in a statement. "To share this with Sir Alex is a great honour for me. It's like two boxers, you fight like mad and go the distance together. "t the end of the day, you have respect and it will be a great opportunity to meet with him, share a good bottle of wine and memories of our old battles."