Attacking reinforcement for Manchester United could come in the form of a free transfer.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reports representation for Argentina striker Paulo Dybala have approached the Red Devils offering his services.

Dybala, 28, just left Juventus after seven seasons. He appeared on course to join Inter, but the Nerazzurri's interest waned after signing Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea.

Dawson notes that any deal for Dybala with United would be irrespective of wantaway forward Cristiano Ronaldo's situation. While United have insisted that the Portugal icon isn't for sale, there is some belief that stance has softened in private with the Blues and Napoli as potential destinations for the player.

A native of Laguna Larga, Cordoba, Dybala joined Juve from Palermo in 2015. He made 210 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 82 times. His best season offensively came in 2017-2018 when he had 22 league goals.

Internationally, Dybala has been capped 34 times by Argentina.

Dawson also notes that United remains engaged with Barcelona over the now-protracted transfer of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as well as with Ajax over Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez and Brazil forward Antony.

RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Netherlands youth forward Brian Brobbey has also emerged as a potential target for United.

To date, the acquisition of Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord has been the club's only completed transfer during the current window.