Besiktas released a statement on Monday denying that there is any plan in place for Wout Weghorst to join Manchester United.

The Netherlands forward is currently on a season-long loan with the Turkish side from Burnley, but it is believed that the player wants to join the Red Devils for the remainder of the season should the Clarets find a way to recall him from his existing loan.

"The claim that there is an exit clause in our player's contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of £2.2 million in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious," Besiktas said in the statement. "The news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktas."

Weghorst, 30, has made an instant impact in Turkey. In 18 games this season, Weghorst has nine goals and scored the winner over the weekend against Kasimpasa in a 2-1 victory. He had previously joined Burnley in a £12 million move from Wolfsburg last January, but scored just twice in 20 appearances as the team was relegated to the Championship.

Internationally, Weghorst has been capped 19 times by the Oranje and scored a brace in the team's thrilling quarterfinals loss on penalties to eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

United is looking to add to its attacking options with the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo in November, but the Red Devils are believed to only be interested in short-term loans.

Atletico's Portugal forward Joao Felix is also believed to be a potential option for the team should a financial agreement be reached over wages.