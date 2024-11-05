University of Manitoba Bisons kicker Maya Turner has become the first female to be named a Canada West All-Star in football.

Turner made 12 of 16 field goals during the regular season and converted all 24 extra points she attempted. Her 75 per cent field goal conversion rate with led Canada West.

"We knew that Maya Turner was a very good kicker from the first time we saw her film," Bisons head coach Brian Dobie said. "We saw her as an athlete, a kicker, not 'a girl who could kick.' She has earned her position as a starter and she's earned the respect of her teammates and opponents.

"Her All-Star selection is further validation of the excellent football player that she has become."

Turner became the first woman to play and score in a regular-season U Sports game last year, finishing the season with 11 field goals made on 14 attempts.

"I'm so honoured to be selected along with these other great players in our conference," said Turner. "I owe it to our special teams unit and the team overall for setting me up for success."\

The Regina Rams defeated the Bisons on Saturday in the Canada West semifinal, ending Manitoba's season.