Manning brothers clash in 2025 Kick of Destiny

Another chapter in the Manning family's Super Bowl history will be written Sunday afternoon in New Orleans when Peyton and Eli Manning will face off in the 2025 Kick of Destiny.

The city of New Orleans has always embraced the Mannings, and it’s not surprising, considering father Archie quarterbacked the Saints for 11 years, Peyton lost a Super Bowl to the Saints, and Eli went 1-3 as a starter at the Superdome.

We always wondered what a Manning vs. Manning Super Bowl would look like. The two played in the NFL together with an 11-year overlap from 2004-2015, winning four Super Bowls during that time.

However, despite playing in separate conferences their entire career, a Manning Bowl was never close as both brothers failed to win a playoff game in any of the four seasons the other brother won the championship.

But that is all changing this year.

After former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski missed the Kick of Destinty in 2023, he was given another chance in 2024 but again failed to put one through the uprights.

So, out with the tight end and in with two guys who know all about kicking… quarterbacks.

Peyton and Eli will go head to head to see who will win the competition on CTV/TSN on Sunday, February 9th at 3pm.

Let’s take a look at how things will shake out in the Kick of Destiny 3.



A take you didn’t ask for



It’s well-documented and established that I am an Indianapolis Colts fan, so pardon my bias.

But this is Peyton over Eli all day.

Eli has gotten the better of Peyton in three straight Pro Bowls with his squad fresh off a 76-63 flag football win last Sunday.

If I know one thing about Peyton, it’s that he’s as fierce of a competitor as we’ve ever seen. He hates losing, and losing to his little brother must drive him up a wall.

Eli is a nice guy, but I just think he lacks that light switch to take something like this as serious and real as his older brother.

If I had to guess, I’d assume Peyton has been in contact with his old Colts’ teammate Pat McAfee, getting some tips and tricks for the big show on Sunday.

And on the other hand, I’d guess Eli shows up having not kicked a football in a long time.

I’m riding with my guy Peyton on Sunday, who do you like? Let us know on X @TSN_Edge.