SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado became the first player ejected in an argument that followed a pitch clock violation, getting tossed in the first inning as the San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6 on Tuesday.

San Diego wasted a 5-1 lead and José Herrera singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth, when the Diamondbacks were helped by two errors. Josh Rojas scored the final run when he stole home as part of a double steal. Rojas had three hits and two RBIs.

The big drama came seven innings earlier when Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation ending the first.

Nelson Cruz and Xander Bogaerts homered for the Padres. Kevin Ginkel (1-0) got the win and Luis Garcia (0-1) the loss. Drey Jameson allowed Trent Grisham’s homer in the ninth but earned his first save.

PHILLIES 4, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 200th career homer on the game’s second pitch from Domingo Germán (0-1) and added an RBI single as the Philadelphia Phillies became the last team in the major leagues to get a win this season.

The NL champions had been outscored 37-12 during an 0-4 start and were on the verge on their poorest beginning to a season since dropping their first seven games in 1934.

Andrew Bellatti (1-0) pitched the fifth for the win.

RAYS 10, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Raley, Josh Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay rallied. At 5-0, the Rays are off to the best start since the 2016 Baltimore Orioles won their first seven games.

Raley hit his third homer in two nights, a leadoff drive in the ninth off Kyle Finnegan (0-1) that tied the score 6-6. Lowe followed with a shot into the second deck in right-center. With two on and one out, Diaz capped the outburst with a three-run homer.

Ryan Thompson (1-0) pitched one inning for the win.

MARLINS 1, TWINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara (1-0) pitched the major leagues’ first complete game this season, a three-hitter for his fourth career shutout.

The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, who pitched six of the big leagues’ 36 complete games last season, struck out five and walked one in a game that took 1 hour, 57 minutes, the fastest yet in the first season of the pitch clock. Alcantara threw 68 of 100 pitches for strikes.

Avisaíl Garcia homered in the second off Kenta Maeda (0-1), who returned from Tommy John surgery in his first big league appearance since Aug. 21, 2001. The 34-year-old right-hander left with an apparent arm injury after allowing Jon Berti's leadoff single in the sixth.

BREWERS 9, METS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell hit consecutive home runs off Max Scherzer (1-1) in the sixth, and Wade Miley earned his 100th win. Milwaukee has outscored the Mets 19-0 in consecutive games.

Anderson and Mitchell also connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh off Brooks Raley. Anderson, who homered Monday, had a two-run double in the first against Scherzer and finished with six RBIs.

Miley (1-0) gave up five hits in six innings, and the Mets were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since June 2021 against Atlanta.

Scherzer allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. The only other time the three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up three successive homers came in July 2017 with Washington at Arizona when David Peralta, AJ Pollock and Jake Lamb went deep in the first.

CUBS 12, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and had three hits and three RBIs.

Wisdom’s two-run single highlighted a six-run seventh inning that overcame a 3-2 deficit. Nico Hoerner doubled off Buck Farmer (0-2) leading off the seventh

Cody Bellinger went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a day after hitting a three-run homer that ended his 0-for-11 start with the Cubs.

Adbert Alzolay (1-0) won despite allowing pinch-hitter Stuart Fairchild's two-run homer.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Dodd (1-0) won his major league debut, allowing one run and six hits in five innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer off Steven Matz (0-1) in the first inning.

Jesse Chavez, Joe Jiménez, Dylan Lee and Kirby Yates combined for three scoreless innings before A.J. Minter worked a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

PIRATES 4, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Ji Hwan Bae hit his first big league homer and Bryan Reynolds went deep for the third time in two games, a drive off Nick Pivetta (0-1) that put Pittsburgh ahead 3-1 in the third.

Roansy Contreras (1-0) held the Red Sox to three hits over 5 2/3 innings. He retired 13 straight after giving up a run in the first. David Bednar got three outs for his third save.

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings, combining with four relievers on a four-hitter as Toronto stopped a three-game skid.

Whit Merrifield doubled and scored the go-ahead run in his first game back in the city where he spent most of seven seasons before he was traded last August. Matt Chapman was 3 for 4 with a double.

Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Kris Bubic (0-1) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings.

ORIOLES 7, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning and Jorge Mateo hit a two-run drive in the third that chased Andrew Heaney (0-1) from his Texas debut.

Kyle Gibson (2-0) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings after his scheduled start got moved up a day,

TIGERS 6, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Spencer Torkelson tied a career high with three hits, highlighted by a two-run homer in the eighth.

Matt Manning (1-0) yielded six hits with two walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his season debut.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (0-1) allowed eight hits and three runs — two earned — with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer and Julio Urías (2-0) tossed six scoreless innings as Los Angeles defeated Colorado.

Jason Heyward homered for the second consecutive game and Max Muncy added a solo shot for the Dodgers, who have gone deep in six straight games. They lead the majors with 13 homers.

Smith got his third RBI of the game with a double that scored Mookie Betts in the eighth for a 5-0 lead. Colorado scored twice in the ninth and had the bases loaded when pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon grounded out to end it.

Evan Phillips earned his first save of the season.

Germán Márquez (1-1) gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 4, GUARDIANS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Oakland a win over Cleveland.

Ryan Noda led off the ninth with a walk against James Karinchak (0-2). Noda advanced to second on a groundout by Esteury Ruiz before Kemp singled him home.

Ruiz and Jace Peterson also drove in runs to help the Athletics snap a six-game home losing streak to Cleveland. Trevor May (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning.

Gabriel Arias homered for the Guardians, who lost for the first time since opening day, snapping a four-game win streak. José Ramírez had an RBI double.

MARINERS 11, ANGELS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers, combining to drive in nine runs as Seattle routed Los Angeles.

Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second consecutive strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5 2/3 shutout innings. Castillo has permitted three hits with 12 strikeouts in 11 2/3 scoreless innings over two starts.

Hernández hit a solo homer in the fourth and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jose Suarez (0-1). It was Hernandez’s 15th multi-homer game, and it came after he opened the season 1 for 17.

Pollock’s two-run homers off Jaime Barria came in the fifth and seventh, with the second one giving the Mariners an 11-run lead.

The win was Seattle’s first in five games. The Angels had their three-game win streak snapped.

