Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenceman T.J. Brodie, who has been sidelined since Jan. 7 with a rib injury, is progressing towards a return, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Keefe says he was told Brodie would be out for about two weeks at the time of the injury.

"They had told me to expect it to be about two weeks," Keefe told the media Monday after the morning skate. "He's trending that way. He might've got on the ice for a little bit today...He's been progressing."

Brodie was placed on the injured reserve on Jan. 10 and already missed 12 games earlier this season due to an oblique injury.

The 32-year-old native of Chatham, Ont., has two goals and six assists over 28 games in 2022-23, his third season with the Maple Leafs.

Brodie is in the third season of a four-year, $20 million contract signed ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Maple Leafs, who sit second in the Atlantic Division with 59 points over 44 games, are next on the ice Tuesday against the visiting Florida Panthers.