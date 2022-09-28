Last Minute of Play: Is a point reduction in the forecast for Huberdeau?

Toronto Maple Leafs defencemen Jordie Benn and Carl Dahlstrom left Wednesday's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens due to precautionary reasons and won't return to action.

Maple Leafs defenceman Jordie Benn will not return to tonight’s game (precautionary). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 28, 2022

Maple Leafs defenceman Carl Dahlström will not return to tonight’s game (precautionary) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 29, 2022

The 35-year-old Benn signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Leafs in July.

Benn scored one goal and added seven assists over 39 games with the Minnesota Wild in 2021-22, his 11th season in the NHL.

Over 595 career games with the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets and Wild, the native of Victoria, B.C., has recorded 25 goals and 110 assists.

The 27-year-old Dahlstrom, who is also on a one-year, $750,00 deal, appeared in three games with the Maple Leafs last season and recorded two assists. He had 14 assists over 49 games with the AHL's Marlies.