The Toronto Maple Leafs have reached out to Michael Bunting's camp this week in regards to a preliminary chat about a possible contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that the Leafs this week have touched based with Michael Bunting's camp, a very, very preliminary chat about the pending UFA and next contract. Nothing concrete yet. Unclear where this goes at this point. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 3, 2023

The 27-year-old is in the final season of a two-year, $1.9 million contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

LeBrun notes that any talks are very preliminary and nothing is concrete at this moment.

Bunting, who was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes prior to last season, has scored 11 goals and added 15 assists over 37 games this season.

The native of Scarborough, Ont., was a finalist for the Calder Trophy last season after producing 23 goals and 40 assists over 79 games.