The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year, $775K contract, the team announced Sunday.

The 26-year-old Bonney Lake, Wash., native skated in 60 games for the Ottawa Senators last season, scoring four goals and recording 10 points.

Originally a draft pick of the San Jose Sharks (60th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Gambrell played four seasons on the West Coast before being traded to the Senators in 2021.