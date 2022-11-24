The Talking Point: How many Canadian teams will make the playoffs?

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was activated from the injured reserve list on Thursday, the team said.

The #mnwild has activated G Marc-André Fleury 🌸 from Injured Reserve and reassigned G Zane McIntyre to the @IAWild.



The Wild hosts the @MapleLeafs Friday at 1 pm on @BallySportsNOR and @KFAN1003. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) November 24, 2022

The Wild are preparing to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon.

Fleury, 37, was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16 with a reported upper-body injury.

Goaltender Zane McIntyre was recalled at the time and has now been re-assigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

In 12 games this season, Fleury is 6-4-1 with a .906 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average.