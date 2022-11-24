4h ago
Wild activate G Fleury ahead of matchup with Leafs
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was activated from the injured reserve list on Thursday, the team said.
TSN.ca Staff
The Wild are preparing to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon.
Fleury, 37, was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16 with a reported upper-body injury.
Goaltender Zane McIntyre was recalled at the time and has now been re-assigned to the Iowa Wild of the AHL.
In 12 games this season, Fleury is 6-4-1 with a .906 save percentage and 2.80 goals-against average.