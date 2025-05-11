STOCKHOLM - Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves as Canada routed Latvia 7-1 on Sunday to remain undefeated in two games at the world men's hockey championship.

Kent Johnston and Travis Konecny had two goals apiece, while Nathan MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini and Barrett Hayton also scored at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Captain Sidney Crosby added three assists for Canada, which opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Slovenia on Saturday.

Fleury, who is set to retire from hockey after the event, made several trademark acrobatic saves in his first start.

The 40-year-old from Sorel-Tracy, Que., dove across the crease for a save on Latvia's Dans Locmelis, replicating his famous game-saving stop on Nicklas Lidstrom in Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup final that Fleury's Pittsburgh Penguins would go on to win.

Eduards Tralmaks opened the scoring at 7:05 of the first period for Latvia before Canada responded with seven unanswered goals.

Gustavs Grigals made 30 saves.

Canada continues round-robin play Tuesday against France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.