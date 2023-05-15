Marc Bergevin and Peter Chiarelli were among the candidates spoken to during the Pittsburgh Penguins' first wave of interviews in their search for a new general manager, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Penguins were aiming to interview 10-12 GM candidates as part of 1st wave via Zoom.

Marc Bergevin, Eric Tulsky, Jason Karmanos and Peter Chiarelli confirmed as being among those 10-12 candidates who interviewed. Now comes 2nd phase for some of them. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 15, 2023

LeBrun notes that the Penguins were hoping to interview 10-12 candidates during their initial round of interviews.

Bergevin, a 57-year-old from Montreal, was named general manager of the Canadiens in 2012 and held the role until he was fired in late November of 2021. Over nearly a decade in Montreal, Bergevin appeared in one Stanley Cup Final - losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021 - and won three division titles with six total playoff appearances.

Currently, Bergevin serves as senior advisor to the general manager of the Los Angeles Kings.

Chiarelli, a 58-year-old from Nepean, Ont., served as general manger of the Boston Bruins from 2006 to 2015 before joining the Edmonton Oilers from 2015 to 2019. Chiarelli found plenty of success in Boston, winning the Stanley Cup in 2011 and capturing the Presidents' Trophy in 2014 with seven playoff appearances along the way.

Edmonton was more of a struggle for Chiarelli, making just one playoff appearance over four seasons.

Chiarelli is currently the vice president of hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues.

LeBrun adds that Carolina Hurricanes assistant general manager Eric Tulsky and Buffalo Sabres associate general manager Jason Karmanos have also been interviewed by the Penguins.

Pittsburgh is in search of a new boss after firing general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke last month.

The Penguins finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 40-31-11 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2006.