Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Update

Wooden Award winner favourite JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter of USC’s win over Mississippi State on Monday. The Trojans’ odds to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship ballooned from +750 all the way to +2700 at FanDuel following the injury. Meanwhile, UCONN is now the favourite to win the women’s title after their odds were cut from +190 to +170 overnight. The Huskies are in line to face USC in the Elite Eight.

Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Update Team 21-Mar 24-Mar Current UCONN +240 +240 +170 South Carolina +200 +210 +190 UCLA +600 +550 +650 Texas +700 +750 +750 Notre Dame +1300 +750 +950 USC +800 +750 +2700

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament Update

Chalk Madness has been the story on the men’s side as well as the top six choices are all alive. Duke remains the obvious title favourite after winning and covering each of its first two tournament games. Duke is 2-0 against the spread, while Florida, Houston, and Auburn are a combined 2-4 ATS. The Blue Devils have now won 13 in a row and 28 of their previous 29 games overall. Duke’s point differential of +67 through two games is tied for the eighth-best mark in NCAA tournament history.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Winner

NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Winner Team 21-Mar Current Duke +290 +220 Florida +360 +430 Auburn +550 +480 Houston +600 +550 Tennessee +2300 +1600 Alabama +1900 +1700 Texas

Tech +2100 +1900 Michigan

St. +3200 +2500

>> Sweet 16: Duke -8.5 vs. Arizona

The seven teams with the shortest pre-tournament title odds are still alive entering the Sweet 16. Gonzaga and St. John’s are the two teams that have been eliminated after they started the tournament as top 10 title choices. Overall, the betting favourites have dominated to this point in the tournament. Arkansas’ second-round win over St. John’s matched the McNeese State win over Clemson in the first round as the largest upsets of the tournament based on closing moneyline odds at FanDuel.

NCAA Men’s Tournament Notable Upsets

NCAA Men’s Tournament Notable Upsets Round Game Score Odds 2 Arkansas over St. John’s 75-66 +235 1 McNeese State over Clemson 69-67 +235 1 Drake over Missouri 67-57 +200 2 Mississippi over Iowa State 91-78 +200 Arkansas is a 5.5-point underdog for its Sweet 16 showdown with Texas Tech. The Razorbacks are +210 to win outright – a shorter number than they closed at ahead of their win over St. John’s. Purdue (+300 vs. Houston) and Michigan (+265 vs. Auburn) will need to pull off the biggest upset of the tournament so far to advance any further. Favourites have gone 36-12 straight up and 26-22 against the spread so far in the men’s tournament.

March Madness Betting Results

Favourites Straight Up: 36-12

Favourites ATS: 26-22

Over/Under: 21-27

Wizards Remain Co-Favourite To Draft Cooper Flagg

Washington remains a co-favourite to be the team that selects Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft at FanDuel following last night’s win over Toronto. The Raptors are the seventh choice in that market.

NBA Team To Draft Cooper Flagg

Wizards +500 <<

Jazz +500

Hornets +550

Pelicans +600

Nets +750

76ers +800

Raptors +950 <<