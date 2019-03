Get ready for the Madness as TSN is home to both the men's and women's NCAA Basketball tournaments. You can watch every single game live across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca/TSN Direct, from the play-in game until a National Champion is crowned. Catch all the bracket busters and buzzer beaters as NCAA Basketball lives here.

NCAA BROADCAST SCHEDULE DATE TIME SHOW NETWORK Sunday, March 17 7pm College Game Night: Bracketology (ESPN) TSN1 Monday, March 18 7pm NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Studio TSN2 Monday, March 18 8pm College Game Night Tournament Challenge Marathon TSN2 Tuesday, March 19 12pm College Game Night Tournament Challenge Marathon TSN2

2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule DATE TIME (ET) ROUND NETWORK Tuesday, March 19 6pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN1 Tuesday, March 19 6:30pm Play In Games TSN1 Wednesday, March 20 6pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN1 Wednesday, March 20 6:30pm Play In Games TSN1 First Round Thursday, March 21 12pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Thursday, March 21 12pm First Round TSN Thursday, March 21 12pm First Round TSN Thursday, March 21 12pm First Round TSN Thursday, March 21 12:30pm First Round TSN Thursday, March 21 6pm First Round TSN Thursday, March 21 7pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Thursday, March 21 7pm First Round TSN Thursday, March 21 7pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Thursday, March 21 7:30pm First Round TSN Thursday, March 21 9:30pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Thursday, March 21 10pm First Round TSN Thursday, March 21 11:30pm First Round TSN Friday, March 22 12pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Friday, March 22 12pm First Round TSN Friday, March 22 12pm First Round TSN Friday, March 22 12pm First Round TSN Friday, March 22 12:30pm First Round TSN Friday, March 22 6pm First Round TSN Friday, March 22 7pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Friday, March 22 7pm First Round TSN Friday, March 22 7pm First Round TSN Friday, March 22 7:30pm First Round TSN Second Round Saturday, March 23 12pm Second Round TSN Saturday, March 23 5pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Saturday, March 23 6pm Second Round TSN Saturday, March 23 6pm Second Round TSN Saturday, March 23 7pm Second Round TSN Sunday, March 24 12pm Second Round TSN Sunday, March 24 5pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Sunday, March 24 6pm Second Round TSN Sunday, March 24 6pm Second Round TSN Sunday, March 24 7pm Second Round TSN Sunday, March 24 9:30pm Second Round TSN Sweet Sixteen Thursday, March 28 6pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Thursday, March 28 7pm Sweet Sixteen TSN Thursday, March 28 7:30pm Sweet Sixteen TSN Friday, March 29 6pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Friday, March 29 7pm Sweet Sixteen TSN Friday, March 29 7:30pm Sweet Sixteen TSN Elite Eight Saturday, March 30 5pm NCAA Tip-Off TSN Saturday, March 30 6pm Elite Eight TSN Sunday, March 31 2pm Elite Eight TSN Final Four and Championship Saturday, April 6 6pm Final Four TSN Monday, April 8 9pm National Championship TSN

2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Broadcast Schedule DATE TIME ROUND NETWORK First Round Friday, March 22 12pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 22 2pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 22 4:30pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 22 7pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 22 9:30pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, March 23 11am First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, March 23 1:30pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, March 23 3:30pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, March 23 6pm First Round TSN.ca/TSN App Second Round Sunday, March 24 12pm Second Round TSN.ca/TSN App Sunday, March 24 2pm Second Round TSN.ca/TSN App Sunday, March 24 7pm Second Round TSN.ca/TSN App Sunday, March 24 7pm Second Round TSN.ca/TSN App Sunday, March 24 9pm Second Round TSN.ca/TSN App Sunday, March 24 9pm Second Round TSN.ca/TSN App Monday, March 25 7pm Second Round TSN.ca/TSN App Monday, March 25 9:30pm Second Round TSN.ca/TSN App Sweet Sixteen Friday, March 29 7pm Sweet Sixteen TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 29 9pm Sweet Sixteen TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 29 9:30pm Sweet Sixteen TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, March 29 11:30pm Sweet Sixteen TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, March 30 11:30am Sweet Sixteen TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, March 30 2pm Sweet Sixteen TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, March 30 4pm Sweet Sixteen TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, March 30 6:30pm Sweet Sixteen TSN.ca/TSN App Elite Eight Sunday, March 31 12pm Elite Eight TSN2 Sunday, March 31 2pm Elite Eight TSN2 Monday, April 1 7pm Elite Eight TSN1 Monday, April 1 9pm Elite Eight TSN1 Final Four and Championship Friday, April 5 7pm Final Four TSN2 Friday, April 5 9:30pm Final Four TSN2 Sunday, April 7 6pm National Championship TSN5

* Schedule subject to change