Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marcus Peters has been ruled out of the game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday due to a calf injury, according to the team.

Peters has been ruled out. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2022

Peters has been with the Ravens since 2019, when he was traded from the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth round pick and linebacker Kenny Young.

The defensive back has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and was named First Team All-Pro in 2016 and 2019, his first season in Baltimore.