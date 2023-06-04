SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start and rookie Miguel Amaya went 3 for 3 with his first major league home run as the Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Sunday.

Yan Gomes and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back homers off Ryan Weathers (1-4), and Dansby Swanson added a two-run double later in the second inning.

Amaya's two-run drive off reliever Drew Carlton made it 7-0 in the third.

Stroman (6-4) allowed just an unearned run and four hits, striking out six. He lowered his ERA to 2.39.

Julian Merryweather, Michael Fulmer and Brandon Hughes each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the five-hitter.

Chicago had five extra-base hits in the first three innings. Gomes and Mancini gave the Cubs their fifth set of back-to-back homers this season.

Weathers faced only 12 batters and gave up five runs on seven hits — four for extra bases. He walked one and was lifted with two outs in the second.

Nico Hoerner began the game with a double and scored when third baseman Manny Machado committed a throwing error on Ian Happ's infield single.

Amaya, recalled Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, singled in the second and scored on Swanson's double. Then he knocked in Gomes with a 415-foot homer to left field in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A sore left wrist has bothered Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts for several weeks, and he was removed from a 6-0 victory in the eighth inning Saturday. Bogaerts sat out Sunday but said he believes he can avoid the injured list. “I probably haven’t played this long with it,” said Bogaerts, who has dealt with similar wrist trouble in the past. “I knew Manny was hurt, and I felt like I want to go out there, and I want to be there. Obviously, now he’s back. ... Let’s see how it is.”

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 3.86 ERA) starts the finale of the four-game series Monday night against LHP Blake Snell (1-6, 4.50).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports