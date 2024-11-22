AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May is in tag team action with Mina Shirakawa, The Conglomeration battles The Dark Order, and Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall weigh-in for their match at Full Gear. Watch AEW Rampage TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.



AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa vs. Nyla Rose and Harley Cameron

Ahead of their Champagne Championship Celebration at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and her friend and tag-team partner Mine Shirakawa will take on former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose and Harley Cameron.

May is fresh off a pair of successful title defences over Anna Jay, the women’s champ looks to keep her winning streak alive as she teams with Shirakawa in tag-team action.

After returning to Stardom for the past few months, Shirakawa returned to AEW and quickly earned a win over Cameron last week on Collision. Cameron will team up with Rose, looking to exact a measure of revenge. The Native Beast will also look for some payback, as she failed to capture the Women’s Championship from May in a title match on Dynamite in September.



The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii)

Ahead of his ROH World Championship match against Chris Jericho next week on Dynamite, Tomohiro Ishii teams with fellow Conglomeration members Rocky Romero and Mark Briscoe to take on the Dark Order.

Ishii was last in in-ring action in AEW on Collision two weeks ago, coming out on the losing end of an AEW World Trios Title match alongside Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly against The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta).

After getting involved in the aftermath of the match between Conglomeration member Orange Cassidy and Yuta, will the trio need to look over their shoulders as they take on The Dark Order?

The weigh-in for Big Boom A.J. vs. QT Marshall at Full Gear

Boom! One day before his AEW debut at Full Gear, A.J. of “The Costco Guys” and QT Marshall will have a weigh-in on Rampage.

The match at Full Gear is 20 years in the making, as the two have known each other from their time as independent wrestlers.

“You wanted to do this for free on the Zero Hour, in front of all your friends and family. Well, AJ, just because you think that New Jersey is your hometown — I got another thing coming for you,” Marshall said. “New Jersey, I was born. New Jersey, I was raised. And in New Jersey, at Full Gear, I’m going to beat you. I’m going to embarrass you. I’m going to prove to you that 20 years ago when you walked away from professional wrestling and passed the torch to me, QT Marshall, you made the absolute right decision of your life.

“And I’m going to send you back to TikTok land. I’m going to embarrass you in front of your friends, your family, in front of Big Justice. Because AJ, you’re going to bring the boom — but QT Marshall is going to bring the doom.”

A.J. walked away from the ring 20 years ago but has no concerns about ring rust.

“I’m not concerned at all because I only have one strategy. It’s the same strategy we have every single day and it’s to bring the boom!” A.J. said on Dynamite.

A.J. and Big Justice also announced that fellow viral sensation “The Rizzler” would be ringing the bell for the match at Full Gear.



PLUS: