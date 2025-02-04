TORONTO - Montréal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin and teammate Erin Ambrose are among the Professional Women's Hockey League's players of the month for January.

Minnesota Frost forward Kendall Coyne Schofield and defender Claire Thompson, Toronto Sceptres forward Hannah Miller and New York Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder round out the monthly team made up of three forwards, two defenders and one goaltender.

Poulin had six goals, including the first hat trick of the PWHL season, seven points and 20 shots on goal through seven games as league-leading Montreal posted five wins over the month.

Ambrose had eight assists over that span to lead defenders in scoring and improved her defensive rating to a league-best plus-11.

Coyne Schofield had three goals and five assists in nine games, giving her 14 points on the season — one behind New York's Sarah Fillier for the league lead.

Thompson had two goals and two assists for the Frost and leads the league with 11 assists on the season.

Miller had three two-point games in January en route to finishing the month with four goals and three assists in eight contests.

Schroeder opened the month with back-to-back shutouts and had three wins, a shootout loss and a regulation loss over her five starts. She stopped 149 of 155 shots over the month for a .955 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.