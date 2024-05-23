The Professional Women's Hockey League announced Thursday that Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin, Toronto's Natalie Spooner and New York's Alex Carpenter are the three finalists for the 2024 Billie Jean King MVP award.

All three players are also nominated for the PWHL Forward of the Year award.

Poulin, 31, appeared in 21 games for Montreal this season where she recorded 10 goals and 13 assists. Her 10 goals were third-most in the league. In the playoffs, she had a goal and an assist in three games.

In New York, Carpenter finished the season with eight goals and 15 assists in 24 games. The 30-year-old had a six-game point streak midway through the season in which she recorded five goals and three assists.

Spooner, 33, led the league in goals (20) and points (27) as Toronto finished as the No. 1 seed in the regular season. The Scarborough, Ont. native also led the league in game-winning goals with five. She had a goal and an assist in three playoff games before a knee injury ended her season.