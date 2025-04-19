ČESKÉ BUDĚJOVICE - Marie-Philip Poulin has set a Canadian record for career points in women's world hockey championships.

Poulin's goal in the first period of a semifinal against Finland gave her 39 goals and 48 assists for a career 87 points.

Poulin of Beauceville, Que., passed Hayley Wickenheiser's 86 accrued from 1994 to 2016.

Women's championships became an annual tournament starting in 1999.

Poulin and Wickenheiser are tied for the most world championship appearances by a Canadian player at 13. The 34-year-old Poulin played in her first in 2009.

Canada's goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens also sought a tournament record in the semifinal. The 31-year-old from Clermont, Que., needed one win to set an all-time tournament record of 22 by a goaltender.

