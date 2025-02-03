TORONTO - Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been named the Professional Women's Hockey League's first star of the week.

Poulin produced a hat trick in Montreal's 4-1 win over the Ottawa Charge on Wednesday and scored twice in a 2-1 road victory against the New York Sirens on Sunday. She also buried the shootout winner to lift Montreal past the Toronto Sceptres 4-3 on Thursday.

The 33-year-old star leads the PWHL with 10 goals this season, including eight in her last seven games for the league-leading Victoire.

Toronto defender Renata Fast earned second-star honours after scoring points in all three Sceptres games last week, including one goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Minnesota Frost.

Victoire goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens was the third star after earning two regulation wins.

She stopped 31 shots against Ottawa and 23 versus New York to lower her goals-against average to 1.77 and raise her save percentage to .935, leading the PWHL in both categories among netminders with 240 or more minutes played.

