OTTAWA - Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin has won the Professional Women's Hockey League's Billie Jean King MVP Award for the 2024-25 season.

Poulin, who was also named forward of the year, was presented the awards at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa.

The 34-year-old Poulin led the league with 19 goals and finished fourth with 26 points in 30 games.

Poulin was also a finalist for the award, won by Toronto forward Natalie Spooner, in the inaugural 2024 PWHL season.

The awards capped another year of major achievements for Poulin, who was also named the IIHF’s Female Player of the Year earlier this month after taking MVP honours at the 2025 women's world championship with a tournament-leading 12 points (four goals, eight assists).

In other major awards, Toronto's Renata Fast was named defender of the year, Montreal's Ann-Renée Desbiens took goaltender of the year honours, and New York's Sarah Fillier was named rookie of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.