Marilou Grenier stopped all 14 shots that came her way as Canada defeated the United States 3-0 to win gold at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship in Finland on Sunday.

The gold marks Canada's third gold medal in four years at this tournament with the team winning bronze last year.

Caileigh Tiller scored on the power-play in the second period to break the ice for Canada while Dorothy Copetti gave the team some insurance in the third period.

Stryker Zablocki scored her tournament-leading eighth goal and 12th point in on the empty net in the final minute of the final frame to seal the victory.

The win was Grenier's fourth win of the tournament and second shutout. Morgan Stickney made 28 saves in the loss for the United States.

Czechia scored two goals in the third period earlier in the day to storm back and beat Sweden 3-2 to win the bronze medal on Sunday.

Linda Vocetkova's goal with 6:18 remaining in the third period proved to be the game-winner.

Nela Lopusanova of Slovakia was named the most valuable player of the tournament after recording five goals and 11 points.