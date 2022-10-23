Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki was discharged from hospital Saturday night and is resting at home with no major injuries, the team announced on Sunday.

Mark Borowiecki was discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center yesterday night and is resting at home today. The medical team has determined that Mark has no major injuries, but his return to practice and game play is subject to further rest, observation and testing. — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 23, 2022

The Predators added that Borowiecki's return to practice and game action is subject to further rest, observation and testing.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury in the second period of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, an eventual 3-1 loss. He appeared to lose his balance along the boards and fell awkwardly as Flyers forward Morgan Frost nudged him on his way by, forcing Borowiecki's upper-body against the glass. He remained down on the ice for several minutes and was eventually assisted off by medical personnel.

After the game, the Preds said Borowiecki was "conscious and had movement in all of his extremities."

In four games so far this season for the Preds, his third season with the team, the veteran blueliner has zero points in four games.