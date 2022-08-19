USA Baseball is turning to one of its former players to manage its team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Mark DeRosa was announced as Team USA manager on Friday. It will be the first ever coaching job for DeRosa, who was a member of Team USA in 2009.

“I’m completely honored and humbled to be named the manager of Team USA,” the 47-year-old DeRosa said in a statement. “Competing in the 2009 World Baseball Classic for Team USA was one of the greatest experiences of my baseball journey. Getting the chance to lead this star-studded roster and represent our country is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to get started.”

DeRosa appeared in 1,241 games over 16 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays from 1998 to 2013. He won the World Series as a member of the Giants in 2010.

“Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. "'DeRo' is well respected both on and off the field and his experience and leadership as a player in the 2009 Classic will be a valued asset as we navigate this process. His insight and ability to communicate effectively will shine through as we continue to develop the various elements of the Team USA World Baseball Classic title defence."

Team USA captured the 2019 WBC with an 8-0 win over Puerto Rico in the final. The 2023 edition of the WBC is set to begin on March 8.