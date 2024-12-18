Team Canada concluded its training camp in Petawawa, Ont. with a scrimmage at Silver Dart Arena on Wednesday.

---

Team Canada's players took to the air in a pair of Chinook helicopters as part of a team-building exercise on Tuesday.

"That was amazing," said Drummondville Voltigeurs winger Ethan Gauthier. "It's probably the coolest or one of the coolest experiences of my life ... It kind of didn't feel real, to be honest, at one point."

Petawawa is home to the Royal Canadian Air Force's only CH-147F Chinook squadron.

"I'm not too good with the motion sickness," Owen Sound Attack goalie Carter George said with a smile. "But it was awesome being there with all the guys and to have that experience."

"They were very coachable," said Captain Alexander Lister, who piloted one of the helicopters. "They took the briefing well. They adapted. Weather threw a couple curve balls at them but, all in all, they showed some good leadership and were able to overcome a little bit of adversity and ultimately achieved their mission. They achieved the package we set out to get them."

The 'package' is the team's player-of-the-game prize, which will be revealed soon. Team Canada will play the first of three pre-tournament games on Thursday against Switzerland at TD Place in Ottawa.

Living on a Canadian Forces Base this week helped the 25 players on Team Canada come together along with their coaches and the support staff that will also be heading to the World Juniors.

"Being able to mesh with the military, who are the epitome of teamwork, words can't describe it," said head coach Dave Cameron. "To be able to rub elbows with people who actually put their lives on the line to defend our country is priceless."

"It's obviously very different what we do compared to the military," said Scott Salmond, who is Hockey Canada's senior vice-president, high performance and hockey operations. "But core values around preparation and character and commitment, sacrifice, courage, those are things we share as Canadians."

Players were given a sense of what a day in the life of a member of the Canadian Armed Forces is like.

"Crazy to be here," said Brandon Wheat Kings goalie Carson Bjarnason. "Really humbles you."

"I'm glad the boys could come down and see what the Canadian Forces are all about," Lister said. "They approached us looking for team building and some leadership training, and luckily that's kind of our bread and butter in the military."

ContentId(1.2222304): 'It didn't feel real': Team Canada 'achieves mission' in Chinook helicopters

---

On Tuesday, the players were addressed by Master Corporal Mike Trauner (retired), who was on patrol in Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device went off on Dec. 5, 2008. The impact of the explosion caused both his legs to be severed. It broke his arm in three places and his left hand in 25 places. His right thumb was blown off.

"Just his personality and attitude is something I will remember," said Salmond. "To see our young players and how that hit home for them is something I'll remember forever."

Trauner was declared clinically dead twice, on the battle field and then again in hospital, before being revived.

"I don't think as human beings we really know how we're going to react when tragedy happens," Cameron said. "Just to hear his story, the perseverance, just another experience that teaches how darn lucky we are to do what we do."

After a gruelling recovery and rehab process, Trauner joined the 'Soldier On' program, which contributes to the recovery of ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members.

Trauner competed at the 2017 Invictus Games where he won the gold medal in two indoor rowing events. One year later he made the national Para canoe team.

"Just a guy who kind of leaves you speechless," said Lethbridge Hurricanes centre Brayden Yager. "There's so much respect [for him] and the stories and what he sacrificed for our country ... He's such a role model and icon of our country."

ContentId(1.2222301): 'He died twice': Team Canada inspired by Trauner's story of perseverance

---

On Wednesday, Hockey Canada showed their gratitude to their hosts by inviting players on the local Petawawa Stags team to take part in a Red-Black scrimmage. Lister played on a line with Oshawa Generals centre Cal Ritchie and London Knights winger Easton Cowan.

"It was weird," Lister said with a grin. "Every time we got back to the bench I was breathing a lot harder than they were. I don't know if that's a lack of training here with the Stags hockey team. Maybe we need to be on the ice more. Those guys are pretty good."

Lister scored a goal in a 5-2 Team Red win.

"Such a great way to cap it off," said Yager. "We got to experience what they do and today we could finish it off with them getting to play with us and do what we're good at."

Yager and London Knights defenceman Oliver Bonk took part in the ceremonial faceoff before the game. The pair of returnees from last year's World Juniors project to be part of the Team Canada's leadership group this time around.

Cameron revealed that Hockey Canada plans to name its captain and alternate captains prior to Thursday's game.

ContentId(1.2222332): Team Canada Ice Chips: Stags take the stage with captaincy call coming

---

Cameron is hoping to get all three goalies – George, Bjarnason and Brampton Steelhead Jack Ivankovic, who is eligible for the next NHL draft – playing time in the pre-tournament games.

Bjarnason has the best numbers so far this season with an 8-6-2 record and .913 save percentage in the Western Hockey League. The Philadelphia Flyers prospect changed his stance in the net during the off-season, because he felt he was playing too low.

"I have my feet under me a bit more," the 19-year-old said. "I'm using my size to my advantage."

Bjarnason (6-foot-4) is taller than George (6-foot-1) and Ivankovic (5-foot-11), but doesn't have the same international pedigree as the other crease contenders. George backstopped Canada to gold at the recent under-18 World Championship while Ivankovic was lights out at last summer's Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Bjarnason posted an .849 save percentage in six games at the under-18 World Championship in 2023 when Canada came away with a bronze medal. He was part of the gold-medal winning team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023, but played in just one game.

"No light's too bright for me," Bjarnason assured. "I'm just cool, confident. I try and have that calm poise to me and let everybody know I can handle the pressure."

Where's that come from?

"Just growing up in a small town," the native of Carbery, Man. said. "Growing up a little more remote than some of these city guys, so just having that under my belt. My parents are really cool, calm, and collected and passed that down to me."

Carbery's population is just 1,818, per the last census. Considering the size of his hometown, which is about two hours west of Winnipeg, Bjarnason was surprised to run into a familiar face this week in Chief Warrant Officer Todd Buchanan.

"Twenty years ago we were in Carbery," Buchanan said. "My boy and Carson's older brother were buddies growing up. They used to play mini sticks. I used to watch them shoot on Carson. I gotta admit at the time I didn't see him as a goalie, but it just goes to show you can't really evaluate a goalie through mini sticks."

"Their daughter was my babysitter, and Todd was a coach for a little while," Bjarnason recalled. "It was awesome to see him. It's really crazy."

ContentId(1.2222302): 'No light's too bright for me': Bjarnason ready for World Junior pressure

---

George posted a .915 save percentage in six games at the 2024 under-18 World Championship.

"It definitely gives me a lot of confidence knowing I've been in international play and had that experience there," the 18-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont. said. "I have more confidence in myself to know I can play at this level."

George is 4-13-5 with a .905 save percentage this season in the OHL, but suggests those numbers are misleading.

"We have a young team, but we're in a lot of close games," George said. "It's like 13 one-goal games we've been in, which could go either way. We got a good team and we just got to get over that hill and we'll be a little more successful."

George is doing all he can. In fact, he scored the first goal of his career to seal a 4-1 win against the Peterborough Petes on Nov. 14.

"That was a pretty special moment," the Los Angeles Kings prospect said. "I've tried a couple times and it was kind of a perfect situation and perfect spot and just happy it worked out."

What has to happen for a goalie to score?

"A lot of things," he said. "My rule is we got to be up by two, at least, if I'm trying for it. And there's gotta be a clear path. I can't be shooting it into anyone. I got caught a few times so I can't be doing that to my team."

George picked up a primary assist on the empty-net goal by Gavin McKenna, which sealed the win over the United States in the gold medal game at the under-18 World Championship.

"Definitely take pride in it," he said of his puck-handling ability. "I want to help my D-men as much as possible because the less they get hit the better it is for me and the fresher they'll stay, especially in these type of tournaments when there are a lot of games in very few days. It's very important, so being able to have that is a huge asset for the team."

Bjarnason also feels like puck handling is a solid part of his game. Although he's never even tried to score.

"I haven't gone for one," he said with a laugh. "I don't have the guts yet."

ContentId(1.2222299): 'Know I can play at this level': George draws confidence from under-18 gold

---

Bjarnason and George were asked which Canadian players have impressed them with their shot so far.

Bjarnason mentioned Yager and McKenna, a couple guys he faces in the WHL, but the first name out of his mouth was Chicago Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau.

"He's just got a pro shot," Bjarnason said. "He's been there for half a year now and I think he's got it figured out. He just drags it in a lot and has a good little twist to it."

Nadeau has six goals in 22 games in the American Hockey League this season. He scored the opening goal in Wednesday's scrimmage.

George saves his highest praise for Medicine Hat's McKenna, who leads the WHL in scoring with 60 points.

"He's phenomenal," George raved of Canada's youngest player. "He's exceptional. There's a reason why he's here. He's just so good with the puck and offensively so talented."

McKenna has scored 53 goals in 91 games over the last two seasons.

"He's so deceptive with it," George said. "You never know where he's going to shoot it. It's kind of like a guessing game when it comes to him."

ContentId(1.2222303): Canada's goalies on top shooters at camp and trying to score themselves

---

Gauthier has been using an all-white stick for the last 18 months or so.

"I just find it pretty cool and different," the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect said. "I like to be different. It's pretty awesome, but sometimes guys are like, 'You know, it's hard to see your tape.' I put some puck marks on my blade so they can maybe see it a little bit better."

Why does Gauthier like to be different?

"It's just how I am," the 19-year-old said. "It's just my personality."

That said, Gauthier made it clear he's ready for any assignment in Ottawa.

"I'm ready to play any role," he said. "It's one thing that's easy to say, but I've proved it in the past. At the [2023] Hlinka Gretzky Cup I played on every single line during the tournament. I played on power play, played on PK. I'm just that type of player that can play up and down your lineup and play any role."

Father Denis Gauthier, a former NHLer and gold medallist at the 1996 World Juniors, helped instil this mentality in his son.

"Being grateful for what you get," Ethan said when asked what words from his dad resonate the most. "We put so much work and time and effort in this so we should be grateful for everything we have and every chance we get. This is a great opportunity here on the biggest stage in the world for junior hockey. He's been through it as well. Definitely just be grateful and always keep working, and never take anything for granted."

Gauthier has been lining up beside Yager and Barrie Colt Cole Beaudoin in practices this week.

"I've played with Yager quite a bit," Gauthier noted. "We played together at the Hlinka. We had an amazing tournament. Me and Beauds are kind of similar ... We're two guys that like the physical game, guys that are good on the forecheck and relentless on pucks. Hopefully we get some pucks for Yags and get a few goals there."

---

Lines in Wednesday's scrimmage:

RED

Easton Cowan - Capt Alexander Lister - Cal Ritchie

MWO Paul Ogilvie - Brayden Yager - MWO Simon Laprade

Bradly Nadeau - Cpl Marie-Pier Cote - Ethan Gauthier

Luca Pinelli - Sgt Mandy Kurth - Cole Beaudoin

Tanner Molendyk - MWO Dean Deruiter

WO Tabatha Meeks - Andrew Gibson

Sam Dickinson - MCpl Eric Louis-Seize

Beau Akey

Carson Bjarnason

MCpl Cedric Sirard

LCdr Danielle Curry

BLACK

Capt Kendra Young - Porter Martone - Cpl Joshua Carr

Tanner Howe - Sgt Heather Weaver - Mathieu Cataford

Gavin McKenna - MCpl Antoine Arvisais - Berkly Catton

Carson Rehkopf - MCpl Yves Desjardins - Jett Luchanko

Sawyer Mynio - Maj James Albidone

MWO Jonath Whitehead - Oliver Bonk

Caden Price - Matthew Schaefer

Carter George

Jack Ivankovic

MWO Blair Grandy