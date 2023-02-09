Dubas outlines deadline approach; reluctant to move top prospects, picks for rentals Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is looking to improve Toronto's roster ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, but a big splash seems unlikely, Mark Masters writes.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Leafs are among the top teams in the league and face a challenging playoff path, but Kyle Dubas remains reluctant to trade top prospects or high draft picks for players on expiring contracts.

"There are some players and some draft capital that we have that are extremely valuable and would be hard for us to move on from," the general manager said. "In regards to rentals, I can't see that happening. With regards to other options, I don't think you say, 'No' off the hop to anything, but those are very important pieces to us now and in the future."

Dubas is looking to improve Toronto's roster ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, but a big splash seems unlikely.

"The focus is always on the bigger names, but we have to look at the people who may improve us overall," Dubas said. "With where we are at as a team and where we sit as a franchise, we look at everything. Whatever way we can improve the team, we would like to do that with the exception of our goaltending. Up front and on defence, if there is a way we can improve the team and give ourselves a better chance to make a run at it, we will do that."

When Jake Muzzin went down with a career threatening spine injury just four games into the season, Dubas focused on the defence and determining whether the team now needed a significant boost on the blue line. Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie joined Muzzin on the sideline due to injury at times in the first half, but the Leafs have still thrived.

"Our depth guys have stepped up and done well," Dubas observed. "With them doing that, the way the team played as a whole defensively opened it up to say, 'We do feel somewhat comfortable with the group.' If we can improve it, we will do so, but it's shifting the focus from just the back end to the overall team and how we can improve that."

Dubas highlighted the way Brodie and youngster Timothy Liljegren raised their level to fill the void. Still, Muzzin is a valuable player, who is likely not returning this season. He's a Stanley Cup champion who plays hard in hard matchups. Don't the Leafs need more of that?

"Would I love to have that element? Of course, I would," Dubas acknowledged. "Do I think other guys have stepped up to fill it by committee? I do. That may not be the direct answer you are maybe hoping for, but these are complex and really not binary situations. I would always love to have that, but it is just a matter of how readily available it is and what the value is in getting it."

Dubas is in the final year of his contract, but insists that won't influence any decisions.

"It is not about me and my status," he said. "It is about what is best for the team. That is what we will continue to look at. I am not treating it any differently than any other day."

And maybe the Leafs don't need to make a big move. Dubas pointed out the core group is more prepared to make a long playoff run now versus previous seasons.

"The thing that I have learned this season is that the group has a much better ability to recover when we have disappointing nights," Dubas said. "I think we might lead the league in man games lost to injury. I am bringing that up not to build in any sympathy, but I am bringing it up to answer about growth. It has never come up in the building. I didn't know about it until yesterday when someone outside of the team sent it to me as sort of a 'kudos' thing to the group, which I never thought of. I think it is a huge sign of growth. I felt earlier on or in the past, whether it was back-to-backs or injuries, those were crutches that would enter into the psyche of the team. I don't feel that way [now] at all."

When Rielly, Brodie and Muzzin all missed time at the same time, the Leafs played some of their best hockey.

"The team as a whole has stepped up defensively in terms of the forwards committing more," Dubas continued. "I find that the leadership is much more open to taking criticism and seeking out criticism for how they can be better and push one another. I think it is just slow and continued growth, which is not the big moments that draw a lot of attention and people point to, but it is just the reality of what it is like to grow as a young group of players trying to push each other and get better in a really difficult circumstance in a tough division."

The Leafs will likely have to go through the Tampa Bay Lightning and the league-leading Boston Bruins just to make the Eastern Conference final. The current playoff format in which the second and third place teams in each division face off in the first round was a hot topic during the All-Star weekend.

"I know certain guys have voiced what they think," said Auston Matthews. "I'm pretty indifferent. I think the best team usually wins. Obviously, with our division, it's a tough group to get out of but the best team usually moves on so it's up to the team."

"They know the competitors are going to be very tough when we get there," Dubas said. "We have played Tampa twice and Boston three times. The margins are razor-thin. Save for the last Boston game, the games have been very, very close. That is a good amount of pressure. These guys seem to be stepping up and reacting well to it."

Matt Murray took the ice before practice, but did not stay out for the main session. Per Dubas, he is expected to remain sidelined for a couple more weeks. The goalie has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, which flared up during warmups on Jan. 27.

"Matt had an [adductor] injury earlier in the year came back, and played great for us," Dubas said. "This will let him get to work with [goalie coach] Curtis Sanford and get back rolling."

Murray has not played since being pulled in a game on Jan. 17.

Dubas doesn't feel like he needs to add a goalie for the stretch drive.

"It is not a huge concern," he said. "Matt is going to come back in great form and Joseph Woll has come off of his injury and is 14-1 now with the Marlies. He has a save percentage over .930. He is an All-Star in the AHL and was named the top goaltender in the skills competition at the All-Star Game."

Woll played four games for the Leafs last season.

"Woll is a guy we are really excited about," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "He comes up at a time when he should have an abundance of confidence with how he has played. He has been tremendous. I don't know if his numbers could be any better than they are. He is coming off playing in the AHL All-Star Game. He will get some time here, I would think, to get into the net."

Meanwhile, Ilya Samsonov is eager to build on the momentum generated during a strong first half. He welcomes the heavy workload that comes with being the go-to guy.

"I’m ready," the 25-year-old vowed. "Waiting for this time the last three, four years … This is good opportunity for me. I feel much better right now than a couple years and one year ago. I'm just enjoy hockey right now. I want to play every day."

Matthews skated with teammates for the first time since sustaining a knee sprain before a game against the New York Rangers on Jan. 25.

"Feeling better every day," the centre said. "Definitely moving in the right direction and it's been a positive week for me."

Matthews wore a red no-contact sweater, but stayed out for the full workout.

"Definitely feeling like it's moving in the right direction," he said.

"It is good to see him back on the ice and skating," said Dubas. "We are going to be very cautious, obviously, with him and where he is at."

Matthews spent most of the bye week in Toronto rehabbing the injury. The initial timeline called for Matthews to miss at least three weeks.

"It's been two weeks yesterday so hopefully not too much longer," Matthews said. "Another week or so and getting some good practices, some more practices with the team."

How did the injury happen?

"I tweaked it pre-game just warming up," Matthews said. "Didn't feel too, too bad and just got worse throughout the game. I felt like something was going on and I got it checked out after and something was going on. Just one of those weird things and kind of flukey, but it is what it is and roll with the punches and work my way back."

Minnesota Golden Gophers left winger Matthew Knies may sign with the Leafs after his college season ends, but Dubas isn't counting on the 20-year-old to be a big contributor in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"Our major focus is not so much trying to figure out what he can bring right away,” Dubas stressed. "It is very rare that a college player leaves and then right away jumps in and makes a huge impact. I want to temper [expectations] a little bit but also keep the main focus on him at the University of Minnesota and then making his decision as to what he wants to do. He is obviously very physically gifted [6-foot-3, 210 pounds]. He is with a great program there in Minnesota and is playing on a great line on the No. 1 team in the country."

Knies has scored 17 goals in 28 games while playing alongside third overall pick Logan Cooley. The Phoenix native told TSN he'll only make a decision about turning professional only after the collegiate season concludes.

Knies could add some punch to the bottom six. In last year’s playoffs, Tampa Bay's depth forwards outscored Toronto's 8-4.

How do Toronto's third and fourth lines stack up this season?

"We haven't seen it in its full form yet," Dubas said. "What I have seen of late on that front, the line with [David] Kampf and [Pierre] Engvall, regardless of who has been with them on the other wing, has really begun to play well and build some momentum for themselves. On the fourth line, we have really tried to give our own internal players a lot of opportunities. Alex Steeves is there now. Pontus Holmberg is back up there … I would like to continue to see some growth from our own guys with the Marlies that have been given opportunities and chances there and really see them start to run with it. We would like to see where we are at with that before we start to look externally."

Steeves, who played three games for the Leafs last season, was called up on Thursday. He skated on a line with Zach Aston-Reese and Holmberg.

"Steeves is a guy who has worked and been consistent in his game and yet there have been some others at different times who have been playing really strongly and got the call above him," Keefe said. "He has been patient and has continued to work. He is a guy who I thought had a really good training camp with us and showed really well. You could tell he was really hungry to earn a spot. It has probably taken a little bit longer than he would like to get this chance and, frankly, maybe even longer than we had anticipated. We have kind of given other guys a chance here knowing that we had seen Steeves last season."

When does Keefe hope the revolving door on the fourth line will stop?

"I don't know if you can put a timeline on it," the coach said. "Of course, you would like to have everything solidified right now. It would be great. The nature of the season, the schedule, and injuries being what they are, our situation is that we are trying to find that right mix. I think it is important that we give some guys some opportunity down there from the Marlies. I do believe we have a cluster of guys that are in similar situations. They are very, very good — if not dominant — AHL players and have good qualities about their game that can allow them to come in and play in the bottom six, whether that is Bobby McMann, Joey Anderson, Dryden Hunt, and the rest of the list of guys."

The Leafs signed defenceman Conor Timmins to a two-year extension on Thursday. The contract carries an annual average value of $1.1 million.

"He is a big guy who shoots right and has a pedigree to him,” said Keefe. "There are lots of reasons to invest in a player like that. At times, we have talked to him and told him that even when he played well, he was coming out and we want him to work on some other things. He has been invested in himself, and we are investing in him. We think the best is yet to come for him for sure."

Lines at Thursday’s practice:

Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Kerfoot - Nylander

Engvall - Kampf - Anderson

Aston-Reese - Holmberg - Steeves

Simmonds, Matthews

Rielly - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Benn - Timmins

Samsonov

Woll

Power-play units at Thursday’s practice:

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Marner, Nylander

Middle: Tavares

Net front: Bunting

QB: Sandin

Flanks: Jarnkrok, Liljegren

Middle: Engvall

Net front: Kerfoot