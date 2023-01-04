'Heavy-duty hockey' expected as Canada meets US in Halifax Team Canada says it's built for this moment and will have their chance to prove it when they meet the United States in Halifax in the World Junior Hockey Championship semi-finals. Mark Masters has more.

Team Canada held a meeting at their hotel in Halifax ahead of Wednesday evening's World Junior Hockey Championship semi-final meeting with the United States.

Team Canada is built for this moment.

"It's heavy-duty hockey," said James Boyd, Hockey Canada's management group lead. "Everything is amplified. Every moment matters. When we were building our team, it was to play in these games and not a round-robin game when our team was still gelling. It was to play in a playoff game against a big and a skilled opponent and that's what we'll see tonight."

What does Team USA coach Rand Pecknold see in Canada?

"Talent, talent and more talent," the Quinnipiac Bobcats bench boss said. "It's impressive. It's one of the most talented teams to come to the World Juniors in 15, 17 years. It's a credit to Canada. They've done a great job in developing players."

But it's not just the talent that defines this Team Canada. It's also the tallest group the country has ever assembled at this event. They wanted to be a physical team and they hope that pays off in Wednesday's semifinal.

"If we play our game and we get in on the forecheck and protect pucks down low and use our size to get to the net like we have at times during the tournament, then that's a formula for success," said Boyd, who is general manager of the Ottawa 67's. "[The US is] very, very skilled, so if we give them time and space to make plays, they're going to make plays. We've seen that throughout the tournament. Each team's going to play their style and we're well-suited to play this game tonight."

"We might have the edge physicality-wise," said fourth-line centre Caedan Bankier. "We're a tough team to play against down low and when we're tracking back. In that aspect, we got to be ready and if we do that the [game] could be in our hands."

Both teams have won four of five games at this year's tournament with an upset loss mixed in.

Canada needed overtime to get past Slovakia on Monday. The Americans blasted Germany 11-1 in their quarterfinal.

"Speed, skill and they can come in waves," observed Canada head coach Dennis Williams of their opposition. "There's a lot of dynamic players over there. We're going to have to do a really good job of identifying how we want to manage pucks. We have to make sure we make it uncomfortable playing on the inside. We want to play with pace, as well. I expect a really good game."

Canada GM Boyd on Bedard's brilliance, unsung Stankoven and USA showdown Team Canada general manager James Boyd joins Mark Masters to share his thoughts on Connor Bedard's incredible tournament so far, discuss which other Canadians have stood out to him at the WJC, what he expects from the showdown against the USA, and more.

---

Canada versus the United States for the right to play for gold. It doesn't get much better than this.

"That's definitely our No. 1 rival," said defenceman Brandt Clarke. "We didn't want to say it, but that's the game we wanted. We wanted to play them. We wanted that atmosphere. The crowd's been phenomenal all the way through, but we know they'll be at a whole other level and we can't wait for it."

These countries always seem to play entertaining games. For this group of Canadians, the moment that seems to resonate most is the gold-medal game at the Vancouver Olympics.

"What makes it special for me is the golden goal by Sidney Crosby," said Brennan Othmann. "I was in the car with my parents and my sister coming back from a hockey game. I was listening to it on the radio and ever since that day in 2010, I've wanted to play against the U.S. on a big stage and today's the day."

"The first thing that comes to mind is that 2010 Olympic game," echoed Adam Fantilli. "It inspired a lot of young Canadian kids, especially with that goal. It's something you think about growing up and I'm just excited to play in it."

The favourite moment for USA captain Luke Hughes is more personal. The Michigan defenceman was in the building to watch his brother Quinn Hughes beat Canada in a shootout during an outdoor game at the 2018 World Juniors in Buffalo.

"Probably the biggest rivalry in all of hockey," said Hughes, who received messages of support from Quinn and older brother Jack Hughes ahead puck drop. "Every person in the hockey world is going to be watching this game. It's a huge stage."

Canada didn't face the United States during the 2021 under-18 World Championship, so for many Canadian players this is their first crack at their bitter rivals in a high-stakes setting.

"I haven't played the US since the under-17s, which wasn't a full Canadian team," said Dylan Guenther. "I can't wait for it...Even playing spring hockey growing up, whenever you're playing a United States team, you wanted to beat them."

"It's every kid's dream playing in a barn like this against your rival," said USA forward Rutger McGroarty. "Scoring a goal in a barn like this with everybody cheering against you will definitely get your Spidey-senses tingling a little bit. It gets me fired up right now so, yeah, it will be fun."

Canadian players look for their Crosby moment as USA rivalry renewed As Canada and the United States get set to renew their rivalry tonight in the WJC semis, players on both teams explain what the historic rivalry means to them.

---

Pecknold won't reveal it, but the United States coach insists his team has a plan to stop Connor Bedard.

"If they've found one, then that's good on them," Othmann said with a smirk. "But, I mean, we've thought of different ways as players and we can't seem to find one."

"A lot of teams have been saying they can stop him," noted Bankier. "He just has that special ability to find ways to get it done and be successful. I'm excited to see what he does tonight. I mean, every night he does something pretty amazing."

Bedard leads the tournament with 21 points, which is 10 more than USA centre Logan Cooley, who is second.

"I don't expect him to take any steps back," said Clarke. "All I've seen so far is him take steps forward. Even when it's hard to imagine him still being able to take steps forward, he's done it and I don't think that will change."

Bedard's usually lethal shot appeared to be off late in Monday's game so the Regina Pats phenom called an audible on his show-stopping winner.

"I thought he was going to shoot it with his quick release," said Bankier. "I would've shot it for sure."

"I asked him, 'What kind of videos as a kid do you watch to come up with moves like that?'" said Othmann. "I've watched different videos of [Auston] Matthews, Crosby and all those guys as a kid, but to have that creativity and that mind in a game like that on a stage like this, I mean, that's something special and it goes to show how high his confidence is."

Does a game plan to stop Bedard actually exist? Team USA will surely have talked about finding a way to stop or slow down a red-hot Connor Bedard but as his teammates have noticed, Bedard just has that special ability to find a way to get things done on the ice.

---

Shane Wright hit the crossbar in overtime on Monday and is still looking for his first even-strength goal in Halifax. But, make no mistake about it, Canada's captain is still a big-time contributor.

"He's been really responsible," stressed Williams. "He's had some good looks. A little bit unfortunate with the puck right now but, at the same time, he plays a really good 200-foot game. He's in the right position. He tracks."

Wright has three goals and three assists in five games.

"I think he's the best 200-foot player at this tournament," said close friend Othmann. "As kids, you're worried about points, but we've all grown up a bit and we're not worried about that. It's nice to see [Bedard] have 21 points and [I'm] really happy for him breaking that record, but us other guys are not too worried about the points and that aspect of the game. We're more worried about playing that 200-foot game, detailed game. That's what I’m worried about. I know that’s what [Wright]'s worried about."

There's a reason Wright wears the 'C' despite being among the younger guys on this team.

"He's vocal in the locker room," noted Williams. "He hasn't scored all the goals or the assists that people may have assumed he would, but what he brings to our locker room is invaluable from a coaching standpoint and from a team standpoint. He's the glue of that group. He keeps all our guys in check as our captain and he really does a good job as an extension of our coaching staff."

"He's the most vocal guy on our bench," said Othmann. "The most vocal guy in our room...We'd like to put up some points and goals and we're a bit snakebitten right now as a line, but hopefully that kicks back in tonight with our details."

Othmann on snakebit Wright: 'He’s the best 200-foot player at this tournament Shane Wright may not be putting up the points he's used to but his lack of goal contributions hasn't hampered his leadership and the intangibles he has brought to the team in the World Juniors. Head coach Dennis Williams believes he has been unfortunate with some of his chances but considers him the glue to the group.

---

Mississauga Steelheads centre Owen Beck only played a couple shifts in his World Junior debut on Monday, but he made an impact by drawing a penalty.

"Great track and got us a power play," said Williams. "Like, that's an important shift. A lot of people may look at that and say, 'Oh, he played a minute.' Well, that was a big minute. We needed that minute from him."

"It was one of the best shifts of the night, to be honest with you," Othmann said. "[Beck] comes in and, 24 hours later, he's put in a game situation and gets a shot on net, back checks hard, does the little things right, and draws a slashing penalty. It's impressive."

Called up after Colton Dach sustained an upper-body injury on New Year's Eve, Beck didn't have a practice or game-day skate prior to the elimination game in Halifax.

"He made every second count," said Bankier. "He was big on the bench. He was bringing the energy. He was talking, which was great for someone who just got off the plane and arrived here. He did his job and we can't thank him enough."

'He made every second count': Beck makes most of brief WJC debut Owen Beck only had a few shifts in Canada's quarter-final win over Slovakia but the impact of his time on the ice was critical to his team's success. Beck has adapted to his role and while Connor Bedard has gotten a lot of attention at this tournament, it's players like Beck who provide the extra value needed for team success.

---

Canada didn't cash on the power play that Beck created. They finished the night 1-for-5, which was their worst performance at the tournament. What adjustments will they make against the Americans?

"Just a little more puck movement," Othmann said. "Different goal-line looks, different looks up top and we want to have different options. We don't want to have [Bedard] always with the puck because they'll cheat up on him. We want different looks and different guys touching the puck a little bit."

Canada has converted on 13 of 26 chances to lead the tournament with a 50 per-cent success rate. The United States have been shorthanded 13 times and allowed just two goals.

---

Bedard is dominating the coverage, but Boyd says don't overlook his linemate.

"Overshadowed a little bit, also in our August tournament where he was a star and the engine of our team, is Logan Stankoven," he said. "On a night-to-night basis, the energy he brings and the enthusiasm is important. He made some big, big plays. He's been a real force for us."

Stankoven is second on Canada with nine points.

Guenther is also quietly going about his business with five goals, which is tied for second in the tournament.

"He puts the puck in the net," Boyd said. "He's a goal scorer. That's what he does. It's not lost on us the fact he's scored some big goals at big times."

---

Dach and Zach Dean turn 20 on Wednesday. The players serenaded their teammates with a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' during their morning walk.

---

Projected Team Canada lineup for Wednesday's semifinal:

Roy - Stankoven - Bedard

Othmann - Wright - Guenther

Dean - Gaucher - Ostapchuk

Schaefer - Bankier - Fantilli

Beck

Del Mastro - Zellweger

Allan - Clarke

Hinds - Korchinski / Matier

Milic starts

Gaudreau