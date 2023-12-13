USports All-Stars defeated Canada's World Junior hopefuls 6-1 on Wednesday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ont. Hockey Canada released eight players following the game.

The final cuts have been made, but Team Canada's roster for the 2024 World Juniors isn't finalized. They are keeping one forward spot open in case there's a last-second loan from an NHL team.

"There's still some opportunities and still some discussions that are ongoing," said Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada's senior vice-president, high performance and hockey operations.

There are six Canadian players currently in the professional ranks – Chicago Blackhawks centre Connor Bedard, Columbus Blue Jackets centre Adam Fantilli, Coachella Valley Firebirds centre Shane Wright, Blackhawks defenceman Kevin Korchinski, Buffalo Sabres winger Zach Benson and Boston Bruins centre Matthew Poitras – who are eligible to play at the World Juniors.

Bedard, Fantilli, Wright and Korchinski won gold with Canada last year in Halifax, but Benson and Poitras have never played at the event and could benefit from the experience.

"It always comes down to health of teams," Salmond said. "It comes down to the contribution the players are making. I have my own opinion on players and what this experience is like for them and how important it is, but ultimately respectful of those teams. We need to give it a few days and see how those players are and the health of their team and that will dictate a lot of where we are next week."

Don’t be surprised when Team Canada announces its WJC roster later today, it names only 12 forwards instead of 13. Canada is hoping an NHL player (Poitras/Benson) can be added to the roster within the next week. Doubtful on both fronts. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 13, 2023

Team Canada heads to Sweden on Thursday where they will open a training camp in Malmo. There are three tune-up games scheduled with the first one next Tuesday. The tournament opens on Boxing Day when Canada faces Finland.

"Our deadline is we want to have players play in all of the exhibition games," Salmond said. "It's important to us, as we build the team, and in fairness to the players who are here that are contributing all the way through, that they got to be here and in the lineup for the 19th. We play a game on the 19th in Malmo against a Danish team, an under-25 team from Denmark, and so we want to have all the players in the lineup for that."

Meet the 2⃣2⃣ players who will wear the 🍁 at the #WorldJuniors!



Voici les 2⃣2⃣ joueurs qui représenteront le 🇨🇦 au #MondialJunior! pic.twitter.com/V6gTjUD24v — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 13, 2023

The management group considered keeping a 13th forward in the mean time, but didn't want to be in a situation where they had to cut someone overseas.

"That's not fair to the player and I don't think to the team," Salmond said. "There is a chance we could loop back to someone who was here and was released today."

So one of the four forwards released on Wednesday – London's Denver Barkey, Moose Jaw's Jagger Firkus, Kingston's Paul Ludwinski and Halifax's Markus Vidicek – could still get a chance.

"Our commitment to club teams, particularly the CHL, is we don't want to take players over and sit them out," Salmond said. "So, to be safe and give us the best opportunity to have the best team, we decided to go with 12 forwards and see what shakes out in the next week."

Even if Canada gets an early Christmas gift from the NHL, this squad will not feature the same star power as recent years. And there is only one player – Peterborough Petes centre Owen Beck – returning from the gold-medal win in Halifax.

"Relentless is a big word for us," said Wenatchee Wild forward Conor Geekie, who is one of 10 first-round NHL picks on the roster. "We may not be the most skilled group that Team Canada's ever had, but definitely going to take pride in being the hardest working."

"We're going to come at teams in waves," Salmond vowed. "I think our depth can be the difference. Everyone in the world now has a top six, but when you get to the top nine or even fourth line that's where you can win tournaments."

---

Canada's biggest star may end up being its youngest player. Macklin Celebrini, who is projected to be the top pick in the next NHL draft, left no doubt that he belongs with a standout selection camp.

"Nerves throughout the whole thing," the Boston University freshman said. "I mean, it's something you want to do. I was a little bit nervous, but when you step on the ice you start to feel more comfortable."

Celebrini hit the scoresheet in both games against USports players.

"I was surprised at how good he was," Salmond admitted. "He played on the wing the first day and then played in the middle today and I thought [he] was even better."

"He's a very special player," said Geekie, "generational talent."

But despite his strong performances this week, the 17-year-old was still stressed out while awaiting Canada's cuts alongside roommate Matthew Wood, who is a sophomore at the University of Connecticut.

"We were a little bit nervous just waiting around and then it got to a point where it was taking a bit so we laid down and were just chilling out," Celebrini said.

The pair, who led Canada to a bronze medal at the under-18 World Championship earlier this year, stared at their phones while awaiting the news.

"It felt like I was in there for a lifetime," Celebrini said. "And then we got a knock on the door and we both jumped up right away."

When their spots were confirmed, it was an emotional moment.

"You dream of putting the Canadian jersey on," Celebrini said. "It's one of the most special things you can do. It does mean a lot to me."

---

Former Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook, who is part of Canada's management team this year, addressed the players after the cuts were made. His message?

"Every little moment really matters here," said Beck. "It may not seem like it, but every blocked shot, every back check, every faceoff, every little moment counts."

Seabrook's words carry a lot of weight considering his resume.

"He brings an Olympic gold medal, a World Junior gold medal, an under-18 gold medal and a Stanley Cup," said Salmond. "When Brent Seabrook talks to players it's a little different than a coach or one of us from the management group. It's just a different perspective ... For me, it’s just the experience in winning, you can't replicate the time he spent in our Program in that jersey and the success he's had."

---

London Knights forward Easton Cowan cracked the roster despite an underwhelming selection camp. The Maple Leafs prospect was on the ice for four goals against during Canada's loss to USports on Tuesday.

"We need more out of Cowan," said management group lead Peter Anholt. "I think he showed some things in camp, but we need more out of him. We need that compete. We need him to compete hard, not quite be so fancy, just be a little more what he is in London."

After sticking at Toronto's training camp until the eve of the season, Cowan stormed out of the gates in London with 39 points in 23 games.

"He showed enough, but we know there's a lot more," said Anholt. "The upside is huge."

Not everyone got the benefit of the doubt. Firkus, who is third in WHL scoring with 53 points in 29 games, was let go after a quiet camp.

"I see Jagger so much in the Western League," said Anholt, who is the general manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. "He's such a good player. He's such a competitor. He didn't play as well in our camp. For me, a bit of a surprise, I thought he would've brought more. It just didn't happen for him and that's the way it goes."

---

After Celebrini opened the scoring on Wednesday, Canada didn't generate much against their older opposition.

"They played smart," said Canada head coach Alan Letang. "They played heavy. It was hard for some of our guys to get inside."

The game came at the end of a gruelling few days. The Canadian hopefuls went through a practice Sunday night after arriving in Oakville, Ont. Then on Monday, there was a morning practice following by an evening scrimmage. On Tuesday, Canada defeated the USports All-Stars 4-2.

"I saw a tired team," said Letang. "A team with a lot on their mind. A little bit of nerves, a little bit of anxiety."

The players knew that the cuts were looming.

"There's going to be some disappointed young men that have poured their heart and soul into this," Letang said in the immediate aftermath of the game. "It's tough."

Celebrini opened the scoring off the rush courtesy of a nice set up from Halifax Mooseheads winger Jordan Dumais, who also made the team.

"They had a lot of chemistry together and it's a pretty positive thing," said Letang. "You get two smart players, both want the puck, but they shared it fairly well out there."

Dumais did not return for the second period.

"He had a little bit of a hip flexor issue," Letang revealed. "We didn't want it to get any worse."

Dumais, who was among the final cuts at last year's selection camp, is off to another hot start in the QMJHL this season with 47 points in 21 games.

"We've kind of seen enough," noted Letang. "We got a good read on him."

While it was a forgettable performance for most players, Letang did praise Mooseheads goalie Mathis Rousseau, who stopped all 19 shots faced during 30 minutes of work behind the USports team.

"Rousseau was excellent," Letang said.

Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Scott Ratzlaff started for the USports team and stopped 14 of 15 shots.

Sherbrooke Phoenix netminder Samuel St-Hilaire started for Canada and allowed two goals on 14 shots. North Bay Battalion backstop Domenic DiVincentiis surrendered a game-high three goals on 14 shots. DiVincentiis was cut after the game.

Anholt said no pecking order between the remaining three goalies has been established.

"There's time for that yet," he said. "We'll let that process play itself out."

---

After missing Tuesday's game with an undisclosed injury, Saskatoon Blades defenceman Tanner Molendyk suited up on Wednesday and made a big enough impact to secure his place at the World Juniors.

"Prolific skater," said Anholt. "We saw flashes today. For a guy that just came into the lineup, he's on top of the ice. He's just such a great skater. He sees the game. He can control the game when he's on the ice. I think his trajectory for here is just going to keep going up and up and up so we're excited about this guy. We had him at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. We know what he can do. We know what he does in Saskatoon."

Molendyk, 18, is the youngest defenceman to make Team Canada.

The three defencemen cut were Guelph's Michael Buchinger, Brantford's Jorian Donovan and North Bay's Ty Nelson.

---

Canada lines in Wednesday's game against USports:

Rehkopf - Celebrini - Dumais

Vidicek - Yager - Firkus

Cowan - Barkey - Wood

Ludwinski - Allard - Danielson

Furlong - Molendyk

Buchinger - Warren

Donovan - Nelson

Bonk

Not dressed: Beck, Geekie, Lamoureux, Luneau, Mateychuk, Minten and Savoie.